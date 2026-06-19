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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Rangers On June 19

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Merrill has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .213 BA, .277 OBP and .358 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 32 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. Merrill has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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