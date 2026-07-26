Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Marlins On July 26
Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Merrill has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Merrill is hitting for a .227 BA, .282 OBP and .381 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 49 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Marlins.
Janson Junk (4-6 with a 5.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.