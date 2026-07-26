Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Marlins On July 26

Merrill is hitting for a .227 BA, .282 OBP and .381 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 49 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Merrill has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (4-6 with a 5.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

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