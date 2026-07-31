Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Giants On July 31

Merrill is hitting for a .236 BA, .287 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 51 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Merrill has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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