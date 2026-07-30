Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Giants On July 30

Merrill is hitting for a .236 BA, .288 OBP and .393 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 51 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Merrill has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (9-6) out for his 21st start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.