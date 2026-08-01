Jackson Merrill And Padres Play Giants On Aug. 1

Merrill is hitting for a .234 BA, .285 OBP and .388 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 52 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Merrill has recorded 21 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (3-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.