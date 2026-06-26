Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Dodgers On June 26

Merrill is hitting for a .212 BA, .274 OBP and .352 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 34 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 15 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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