Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On July 7

Merrill is hitting for a .217 BA, .273 OBP and .357 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 38 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Merrill has recorded 18 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-8) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.