Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 3

Merrill is hitting for a .237 BA, .289 OBP and .398 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 53 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Merrill has recorded 22 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Giants.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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