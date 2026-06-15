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Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres • #3 CF

Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Cardinals On June 15

Jackson Merrill and his San Diego Padres will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Merrill has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill is hitting for a .207 BA, .275 OBP and .344 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 31 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. Merrill has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Dustin May (4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Merrill

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