Jackson Merrill And Padres Take On Braves On June 22

Merrill is hitting for a .216 BA, .278 OBP and .358 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 33 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Merrill has recorded 15 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Grant Holmes (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.33 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.