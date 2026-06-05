Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On June 5

Chourio is hitting for a .308 BA, .373 OBP and .505 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 19 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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