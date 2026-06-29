Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Reds On June 29

Chourio is hitting for a .297 BA, .347 OBP and .530 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 33 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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