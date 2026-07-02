Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Reds On July 2

Chourio is hitting for a .296 BA, .355 OBP and .531 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 35 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Chase Burns will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.