Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Reds On July 1

Chourio is hitting for a .295 BA, .349 OBP and .533 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 34 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.