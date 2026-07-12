Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Pirates On July 12

Chourio is hitting for a .281 BA, .335 OBP and .496 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 42 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.58 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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