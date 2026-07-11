Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Pirates On July 11

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 41 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Bubba Chandler (3-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

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