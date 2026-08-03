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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Pirates On Aug. 3

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .331 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 53 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Angels.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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