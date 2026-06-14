Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 14

Chourio is hitting for a .318 BA, .366 OBP and .554 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 26 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 1.54 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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