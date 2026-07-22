Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Mets On July 22

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .338 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 49 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (3-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.

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