Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Marlins On July 17

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .336 OBP and .498 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 44 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Chourio has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Pirates) he went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Sandy Alcantara (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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