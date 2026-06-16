Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Guardians On June 16

Chourio is hitting for a .322 BA, .370 OBP and .572 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .942 and he has scored 27 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Slade Cecconi (3-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.83 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.