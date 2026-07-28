Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Giants On July 28

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .333 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 51 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (7-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.