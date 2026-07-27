Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Giants On July 27

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .334 OBP and .473 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 51 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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