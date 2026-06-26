Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cubs On June 26

Chourio is hitting for a .296 BA, .346 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 31 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Reds.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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