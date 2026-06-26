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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cubs On June 26

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Chourio has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .296 BA, .346 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 31 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Reds.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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