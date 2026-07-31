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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Angels On July 31

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Chourio has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .329 OBP and .461 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Ryan Johnson gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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