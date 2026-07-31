Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Angels On July 31

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .329 OBP and .461 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Ryan Johnson gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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