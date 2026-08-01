Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Angels On Aug. 1

Chourio is hitting for a .273 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 52 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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