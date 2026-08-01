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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Angels On Aug. 1

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Chourio has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .273 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 52 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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