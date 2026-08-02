Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 2

Perkins is 2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.