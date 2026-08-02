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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 2

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-7 with a 6.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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