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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Tigers On Aug. 1

Jack Perkins will get the start for his Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Perkins has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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