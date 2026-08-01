Jack Perkins And Athletics Play Tigers On Aug. 1

Perkins is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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