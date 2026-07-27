Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27
Jack Perkins will get the start for his Athletics against the Boston Red Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Perkins has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.