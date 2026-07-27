Jack Perkins And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27

Perkins is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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