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Jack Perkins
Oakland Athletics

Jack Perkins

Oakland Athletics • #50 SP

Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Angels On June 21

Jack Perkins will get the start for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Perkins has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Perkins

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