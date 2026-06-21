Jack Perkins And Athletics Take On Angels On June 21

Perkins is 2-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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