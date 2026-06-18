Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Twins On June 18

Leiter is 3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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