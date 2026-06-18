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Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter

Texas Rangers • #22 SP

Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Twins On June 18

Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Leiter is 3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Leiter

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