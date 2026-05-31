Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Royals On May 31
Jack Leiter will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Leiter has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Leiter is 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.