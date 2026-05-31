Jack Leiter And Rangers Take On Royals On May 31

Leiter is 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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