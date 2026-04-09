Jack Flaherty And Tigers Face Twins On April 9

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 7.56 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.