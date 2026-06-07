Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On June 7

Flaherty is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.