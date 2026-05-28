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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Angels On May 28

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Flaherty has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-6 with a 5.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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