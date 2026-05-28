Jack Flaherty And Tigers Take On Angels On May 28

Flaherty is 0-6 with a 5.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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