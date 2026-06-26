Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On White Sox On June 26

Caglianone is hitting for a .268 BA, .339 OBP and .483 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The White Sox are sending David Sandlin (1-1) to make his third start of the season.

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