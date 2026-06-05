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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Twins On June 5

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .245 BA, .319 OBP and .396 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 20 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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