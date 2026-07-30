Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Twins On July 30

Caglianone is hitting for a .251 BA, .311 OBP and .446 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.