Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Twins On July 29

Caglianone is hitting for a .249 BA, .310 OBP and .447 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 46 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (6-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.