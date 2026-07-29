Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Twins On July 29
Jac Caglianone and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Caglianone is hitting for a .249 BA, .310 OBP and .447 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 46 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Twins.
The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (6-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.