Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Twins On July 28

Caglianone is hitting for a .251 BA, .308 OBP and .450 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 46 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-4) to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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