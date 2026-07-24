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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Tigers On July 24

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +700 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .258 BA, .316 OBP and .463 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 46 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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