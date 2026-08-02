Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Rockies On Aug. 2

Caglianone is hitting for a .251 BA, .308 OBP and .455 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 48 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (2-10 with a 7.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.