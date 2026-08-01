Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 1

Caglianone is hitting for a .251 BA, .310 OBP and .450 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 47 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (3-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.