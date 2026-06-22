Jac Caglianone And Royals Play Rays On June 22

Caglianone is hitting for a .275 BA, .349 OBP and .480 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 35 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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