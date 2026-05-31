Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rangers On May 31

Caglianone is hitting for a .234 BA, .298 OBP and .383 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 18 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (2-4 with a 4.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.