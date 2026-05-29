Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 29

Caglianone is hitting for a .235 BA, .302 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 18 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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