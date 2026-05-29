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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On May 29

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .235 BA, .302 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 18 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

MacKenzie Gore (3-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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