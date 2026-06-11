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Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone

Kansas City Royals • #14 1B

Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rangers On June 11

Jac Caglianone and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Caglianone has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Caglianone is hitting for a .275 BA, .348 OBP and .456 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jac Caglianone

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