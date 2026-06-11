Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Rangers On June 11

Caglianone is hitting for a .275 BA, .348 OBP and .456 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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