Jac Caglianone And Royals Face Rangers On June 10

Caglianone is hitting for a .261 BA, .338 OBP and .442 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 23 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (4-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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