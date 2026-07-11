Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Orioles On July 11

Caglianone is hitting for a .260 BA, .323 OBP and .466 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 43 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (5-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.