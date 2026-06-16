Jac Caglianone And Royals Take On Nationals On June 16

Caglianone is hitting for a .274 BA, .347 OBP and .444 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 29 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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